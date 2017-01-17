Nigeria Appeals To Unions Of Tertiary Institutions As Strike Persists

The Federal Government has appealed to the unions in tertiary educational institutions to shelve their planned warning strike.

The unions – the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Non – Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) – jointly declared a five–day warning strike effective January 16, 2017.

However, the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, has urged the unions to suspend the strike in the interest of the nation.

He said: “I wish to assure that the Federal Government is ready and willing to fully dialogue with the members of these Trade Unions, operating under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee. “Government has already opened an unhindered channel of communication with all Stakeholders and shall maintain this. “Today, January, 16, 2017, I convened a meeting of all stakeholders in dispute for us to ventilate all issues and reach amicable settlement.’’

Mr Ngige also added that the Trade Unions requested for a different date, and the meeting had been re-scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

The Federal Government expects the Trade Unions to suspend the strike before the re-scheduled meeting to make way for robust discussions.

He continued: “It is important for Trade Unions to embrace social dialogue in the pursuit and attainment of the economic and social interests of their members anchored on equity and natural justice. “I hence thought it necessary to remind the Trade Unions that there is nothing like a “warning strike” in our National Industrial Relations System (NIRS) – a strike is a strike and is subject to all the rules governing strike in the world of work.’’

