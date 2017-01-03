Nigeria assures Nasarawa State of support during construction of Cargo Airport – TV360
|
TV360
|
Nigeria assures Nasarawa State of support during construction of Cargo Airport
TV360
Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika has assured the government and people of Nasarawa state of full support as the state constructs its cargo airport. The Minister on Tuesday held a meeting with the Executive Governor of. Nasarawa state …
In Kogi Gunmen kidnap monarch, demand N20m ransom
2017 Nasarawa State Governor New Year Message
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG