Nigeria: Auto Crashes Claim Six Lives in Lagos, Katsina – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Nigeria: Auto Crashes Claim Six Lives in Lagos, Katsina
AllAfrica.com
No fewer than six persons died in auto crashes along the Sagamu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Malumfashi-Funtua road in Malumfashi local government area of Katsina State yesterday. The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) …
