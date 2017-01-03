Nigeria: Auto Crashes Claim Six Lives in Lagos, Katsina – AllAfrica.com
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Nigeria: Auto Crashes Claim Six Lives in Lagos, Katsina
AllAfrica.com
No fewer than six persons died in auto crashes along the Sagamu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Malumfashi-Funtua road in Malumfashi local government area of Katsina State yesterday. The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) …
