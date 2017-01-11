Nigeria awards N14.4 billion Second Niger Bridge contract

The existing Niger Bridge, inaugurated on January 4, 1966, has severely been overstressed, an official said.

The post Nigeria awards N14.4 billion Second Niger Bridge contract appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

