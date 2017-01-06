Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok Girls BBOG confirms rescued student – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Chibok Girls BBOG confirms rescued student
Pulse Nigeria
The BBOG expressed optimism that other abducted Chibok schoolgirls would be rescued and reunited with their families. Published: 1 minute ago; Goodness Adaoyiche. Print; eMail. search. Image …
Nigeria: BBOG Says Recovered Abducted Chibok School Girl On Its ListAllAfrica.com
#BBOG excited over rescue of another Chibok girlDaily Trust

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.