Nigeria: Buhari’s Critic Junaidu Mohammed Suffering From “Pathological Cynicism” – Presidency – AllAfrica.com
|
Naija247news
|
Nigeria: Buhari's Critic Junaidu Mohammed Suffering From "Pathological Cynicism" – Presidency
AllAfrica.com
The Presidency has condemned popular northern politician, Junaidu Mohammed, who has been very critical of President Muhammadu Buhari. The presidency, in a statement by Garba Shehu, said Mr. Mohammed may be suffering from 'pathological cynicism' …
Buhari's Alive, Presidency Debunks Death Rumour
Buhari's remoured death: Jonathan's aide, Reno replies Shehu
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG