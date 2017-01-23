Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria can overcome recession through entertainment – Lagos lawmaker

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Entertainment

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Desmond Elliot, has urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to develop the entertainment sector to grow the country`s economy. The lawmaker, also a Nollywood actor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that the sector had the potential to…

