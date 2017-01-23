Nigeria can overcome recession through entertainment – Lagos lawmaker

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, has urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to develop the entertainment sector to grow the country’s economy. The lawmaker, also a Nollywood actor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that the sector had the potential to move…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria can overcome recession through entertainment – Lagos lawmaker appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

