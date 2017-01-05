Nigeria can’t be Islamised – Osinbajo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria can't be Islamised – Osinbajo
Vanguard
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday enjoined faith-based organisations in the country to shun rumours that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was moving to Islamise Nigeria. He told religious leaders after receiving the Lifetime …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG