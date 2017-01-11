Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria, China sign `One China’ policy agreement

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Federal Government on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Government of  the People’s Republic of China on “One China” policy. The agreement was signed by Nigeria’s  Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, at the end of a bilateral meeting between them. Onyeama in a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting said Nigeria was committed to strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries and to the benefit of their peoples.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.