Nigeria, China sign `One China’ policy agreement
Federal Government on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Government of the People’s Republic of China on “One China” policy. The agreement was signed by Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, at the end of a bilateral meeting between them. Onyeama in a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting said Nigeria was committed to strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries and to the benefit of their peoples.
