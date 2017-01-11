Nigeria, China sign ‘One China’ policy agreement

The Federal Government on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Government of the People’s Republic of China on “One China” policy.

The agreement was signed by Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, at the end of a bilateral meeting between them.

Onyeama in a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting said Nigeria was committed to strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries and to the benefit of their peoples.

He said Chinese government and Nigeria reaffirmed their respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria reaffirms that the One China policy is at the core of its strategic partnership with China.

“The Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” he said.

According to him the federal government reiterates its stand not to have any official relations or engage in any official contacts with Taiwan.

He said that Nigeria would also support all efforts made by the Chinese government to realise national reunification.

Yi, in the statement, said the government of the People’s Republic of China appreciated Nigeria’s position and the recent measures taken accordingly by Nigeria.

“China reaffirms its commitment to actively develop China-Nigeria strategic partnership across the board,” he said.

The post Nigeria, China sign ‘One China’ policy agreement appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

