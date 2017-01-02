Nigeria Climbs Up in Global Aviation Safety Rating
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Monday said Nigeria had attained another high level safety rating which placed it among the world leaders in aviation safety. The NCAA made the announcement in a statement by its General Manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye in Lagos. The statement stated that the country climbed to Level three State Safety […]
