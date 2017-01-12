Nigeria Closes Taiwan Office in Capital Abuja, China Says – Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Nigeria Closes Taiwan Office in Capital Abuja, China Says
Bloomberg
The Nigerian government ordered Taiwan to close its office in the capital Abuja and move its trade mission to Lagos, China's official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the African nation's foreign minister. Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey …
