Nigeria commences social security programme, pays N5,000 monthly to poorest citizens

“Nine pilot states were chosen because they have an existing Social Register that successfully identified the most vulnerable and poorest Nigerians.”

The post Nigeria commences social security programme, pays N5,000 monthly to poorest citizens appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

