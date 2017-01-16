Nigeria Customs Owerri records seizures worth N4.7 billion in 2016 – Comptroller
Mr. Mohammed said officers arrested 234 suspects in 2016.
The post Nigeria Customs Owerri records seizures worth N4.7 billion in 2016 – Comptroller appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG