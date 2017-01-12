Nigeria Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Taiwan, Shuts Down Abuja Office

The Federal Government on Wednesday says she will no longer recognise Taiwan as a country but rather pledged support for One China. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this while answering questions from newsmen after a joint news conference with the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs in Abuja. Onyeama said Nigeria had withdrawn […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

