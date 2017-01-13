Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Did Not Cut Ties With Taiwan- Presidency

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency has dismissed incorrect media reports to the effect 1. Nigeria has cut ties with Taiwan.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

In a statement by the senior special assistant media to the President, Garba Shehu said the correct position is that the official relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has been at the level of trade representation and this has not changed from what it used to be.

He said ;Taiwan trade office is the only Taiwanese representation in Nigeria and Nigeria’s trade office in Taipei is our only representation in Taiwan.

“Nigeria recognises and will sustain the “One China” policy and nothing has happened so far to change that level of relationship.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.