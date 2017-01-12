Nigeria did not sever ties with Taiwan – Presidency
The Presidency says media reports to the effect that Nigeria had cut ties with Taiwan, is incorrect and misleading. Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President made this clarification in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday. According to him, the correct position is that the official relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has been at the level of trade representation and this has not changed from what it used to be.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG