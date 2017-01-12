Nigeria didn’t cut ties with Taiwan – Presidency

By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA—Presidency last night denied reports that Nigeria had cut ties with Taiwan in recognition of “One China” policy.

The clarification was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The statement stated that the relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has only been at the level of trade representation.

It read: “Presidency dismisses incorrect media reports to the effect that Nigeria has cut ties with Taiwan. The correct position is that the official relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has been at the level of trade representation and this has not changed from what it used to be.”

Meanwhile, Taiwan, yesterday, objected to a Nigerian request to the Island to relocate its representative office from Abuja, a request Taiwan sees as more pressure by China to isolate it.

Taiwan has no diplomatic ties with Nigeria, but has an office for business affairs in Abuja.

However, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said that Nigeria has asked Taipei to move its office from Abuja to Lagos.

“Taiwan urges Nigeria to leave room for discussion. The Foreign Ministry seriously objects and condemns the unreasonable actions by the Nigerian government,” Taiwan’s Ministry said referring to the request to move the trade office.

Nigerian officials met their Chinese counterparts in Abuja on Wednesday and pledged to stick to Beijing’s “one China” policy, that Taiwan is a part of China, media reported.

The post Nigeria didn’t cut ties with Taiwan – Presidency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

