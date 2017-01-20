Nigeria electricity sector in trouble as national grid collapses – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria electricity sector in trouble as national grid collapses

Nigeria electricity sector in trouble as national grid collapses
There was total blackout across the country yesterday, January 19 as the national grid suffered a system collapse. Nigeria electricity sector in trouble as national grid collapses. These are not good times for Nigeria's minister of power, works and
