Nigeria football needs surgery—Akpoborie

Ex-international, Jonathan Akpoborie has revealed that the country’s football requires total re-jigging if the various national teams must create a successful impact in 2017.

Football in the outgoing year had a contrasting success after the Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets failed to qualify for this year’s African championships while the Super Eagles who couldn’t qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, are having a decent run in their quest to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating Zambia and Algeria to remain top of group B.

The same thing can be said of the Super Falcons who clinched the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Cameroon for the eighth time.

However, the former Wolfsburg striker, has said that Nigeria football needs total rejigging ahead of 2017.

“It’s sad that Nigeria football still remains at a very low level, of which I believe we should have exceeded the level we are today. Imagine that the Flying Eagles, Golden Eaglets and Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2017 CAF tournaments, when I know that we have quality players at our disposal. It was only the Super Falcons and Nigeria’s U-23 team that made the country proud in 2016,” Akpoborie recalled.

“The basic problems was just poor planning from the part of our administrators (Nigeria Football Federation) because ordinarily, if we were organised, nothing could have stopped Nigeria from qualifying for those tournaments. In all, 2016 gives us the opportunity to correct our wrongs and prepare ahead of future challenges. Mind you, the Super Eagles will continue their quest of qualifying for the World Cup, where they are top of the group and it will be disastrous if the Nigeria Football Federation fail to keep certain things right.

“It is my belief however, that Nigeria football needs total surgery if we must maintain our status as the giant force of African football. Certain people in the NFF don’t really have any responsibility and should be made to leave so that our football can enjoy maximum success.” he said.

The post Nigeria football needs surgery—Akpoborie appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

