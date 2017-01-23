Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria for stronger, robust AU – Osinbajo – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


YNaija

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria for stronger, robust AU – Osinbajo
The Nation Newspaper
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said Nigeria will continue to work together with other African countries to ensure that the African Union (AU) becomes a stronger and more robust organization for the benefit of the continent and its people
Nigeria's government of puritans and preachers needs merchants and tradersBusinessDay
Osinbajo briefs Buhari on national, other issuesNAIJ.COM

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.