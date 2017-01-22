Nigeria golf prodigy, Oboh begins campaign at LPGA qualifiers in Bahamas

On Monday January 23 at the Tom Weiskopf-designed Ocean Club Golf Course in Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, Nigeria’s golf teenage sensation – Georgia Oboh will join 31 others in competing at the Ladies Professional Golfers Association of America (LPGA) first tournament of the Year – the Pure Silk Bahamas Classic.

As the only amateur player in the qualifiers, Oboh, who finished runner’s up at the Jones Doherty match play in Coral ridge Country Club Championship at the weekend in Florida, United States will battle against 31 professional golfers for two-slot in the main draw.

A confident Oboh told NationSport that she hopes to feature for Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, adding that taking part in this kind of competition would help her to improve her game as well as put her in god steady to qualify for the Olympic Games in Japan.

With her participation in the qualifiers, the 15-year-old Nigeria has etched her name in the annals of history as the youngest, first black girl or woman of African origin to be ever invited to participate or compete either as an amateur or professional in the LPGA tournament.

Also, the organisers of the championship – Global Golf Management described Oboh as a potential African golf star that can compete against the world’s best.

Oboh, the 2015 U.S. Kids Golf Teen World champion and a student of golf academy in Manchester, United Kingdom (U.K.) will be aiming to take part in the main competition which begins on January 26 to 29 at the same venue.

Over 108 golfers across the globe will compete in the fifth annual Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic. The field is headed by Rolex World Rankings No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn, the 2016 Rolex Player of the Year, and No. 5 Lexi Thompson, plus defending champion Hyo Joo Kim and past winners Sei Young Kim, Jessica Korda and Ilhee Lee. Four of the top 10 players in the current Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings are entered as well as 10 of the top 20 on the 2016 LPGA Money List.

At the tournament over $1.4 million at stake plus a full allocation of points in the Race to the CME Globe season-long competition. The winner receives $210,000 and 500 CME Globe points.

The post Nigeria golf prodigy, Oboh begins campaign at LPGA qualifiers in Bahamas appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

