Nigeria Government oppressing us with our resources – Ijaw Nation
The Ijaw nation has stated that the Federal Government is oppressing the Niger Delta region of Nigeria after it had forcefully acquired its natural resources. Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers’ Forum made the assertion at the just concluded Izon Day of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving Service held in Warri, Delta State. Speaking on behalf of […]
Nigeria Government oppressing us with our resources – Ijaw Nation
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG