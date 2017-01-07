Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Government oppressing us with our resources – Ijaw Nation

To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/

The Ijaw nation has stated that the Federal Government is oppressing the Niger Delta region of Nigeria after it had forcefully acquired its natural resources. Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers’ Forum made the assertion at the just concluded Izon Day of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving Service held in Warri, Delta State. Speaking on behalf of […]

