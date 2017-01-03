Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria government to spend N270b on 50 bridges

Nigeria government has announced plans to spend about N270 billion within three years for the rehabilitation of 50 bridges, following the decay of many of the existing ones. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, spoke on Tuesday in Lagos, while inspecting the rehabilitation of Lagos Ring Road Bridge. He said government would start […]

