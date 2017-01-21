Nigeria has ‘notionally’ hit 7000 MW of electricity — Fashola – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Nigeria has 'notionally' hit 7000 MW of electricity — Fashola
Premium Times
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says the sabotage of power assets by militants has prevented the nation from generating 7,000 MW of electricity. The minister, who disclosed that the nation's power grid could now support 6 …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG