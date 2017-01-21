Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria has ‘notionally’ hit 7000 MW of electricity — Fashola – Premium Times

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Premium Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria has 'notionally' hit 7000 MW of electricity — Fashola
Premium Times
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says the sabotage of power assets by militants has prevented the nation from generating 7,000 MW of electricity. The minister, who disclosed that the nation's power grid could now support 6

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.