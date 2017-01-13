Nigeria inflation rises to 18.55 percent in December – TV360
|
TV360
|
Nigeria inflation rises to 18.55 percent in December
TV360
The rise from 18.48 percent in November was driven by surges in housing, water and electricity, while a separate food index also rose to 17.39 percent from 17.19 percent in November, the statistics office. Galloping inflation comes as Africa's largest …
