Nigeria initiates investors’ match-making platform – Minister

Nigeria is set to establish a match-making data base for international business interconnectivity and stress-free investments, says Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama. Onyeama told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that the 119 Nigeria missions abroad would serve as one-stop shops to spur investments through information sharing and elimination of bottlenecks.…

