Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Is Living In Denial Over It’s Challenges – Pat Utomi – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria Is Living In Denial Over It's Challenges – Pat Utomi
Nigeria Today
Prof Pat Utomi has said that the country is experiencing a huge challenge of living in denial about its problems. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share. He said there is a certain conceit by Nigerians regarding the
Nigeria is in a rolling civil war – APC chieftainNAIJ.COM

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.