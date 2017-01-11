Nigeria is sick, about to collapse – Tsav
Elder statesman and a former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav has described Nigeria as a sick nation. He said the only way forward was for President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly reshuffle his cabinet with a view to injecting new and active blood into the system. Tsav, who is currently the Commissioner, Public Complaints […]
