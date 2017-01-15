Nigeria League match results
The following are the results of Match Day 1 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:
Shooting Stars 2-0 Lobi Stars
MFM FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes
Enyimba International 1-0 Sunshine Stars
ABS FC 3-1 Akwa United
Rivers United 2-1 El-Kanemi Warriors FC
Rangers International 1-2 Abia Warriors
Katsina United 2-1 Gombe United
Remo Stars 1-2 Plateau United
Wikki Tourists 0-0 Nasarawa United(NAN)
Played on Saturday:
Kano Pillars 1-0 FC IfeanyiUbah
(abandoned after 50 minutes)(NAN)
The post Nigeria League match results appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG