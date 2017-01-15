Nigeria League match results

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

The following are the results of Match Day 1 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:

Shooting Stars 2-0 Lobi Stars

MFM FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes

Enyimba International 1-0 Sunshine Stars

ABS FC 3-1 Akwa United

Rivers United 2-1 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Rangers International 1-2 Abia Warriors

Katsina United 2-1 Gombe United

Remo Stars 1-2 Plateau United

Wikki Tourists 0-0 Nasarawa United(NAN)

Played on Saturday:

Kano Pillars 1-0 FC IfeanyiUbah

(abandoned after 50 minutes)(NAN)

