Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria League: Security officials rescue referee from irate fans

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Football, News | 0 comments

Enugu_Rangers_1_393010785

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The security personnel had to keep Musa in safe custody for over an hour at the stadium’s police post.

The post Nigeria League: Security officials rescue referee from irate fans appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.