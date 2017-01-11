Nigeria maintains winning streak in Indian League

Nigeria’s female wrestling sensation Odunayo Adekuoroye of Punjab Royals club has maintained a winning streak at the ongoing Season 2 of the official Indian Wrestling League.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the three fights she had engaged in so far, she defeated all her opponents 16-0.

Her first match was against Betzabeth Arguello of Jaipur Ninjas 16-0, while the second was against Sangeeta phogat of Delhi Sultans 16-0 and the third against Pinki of Up Dangal 16-0.

Daniel Igali, the President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), told NAN that he was impressed with how she’s doing in the league, adding that she was in superb form.

“ She’s a good wrestler and I am not surprised with what she’s doing in the league. She knows her craft and she’s good at it,’’ he said.

The Olympian, however, urged her to keep up with the rate with which she started the league and not relent.

“She has started well and impressed everyone and I want her to keep it up. I know challenge will arise but she should keep her head up.

“She shouldn’t let anything bother her and not derail for any reason,’’ he said.

Purity Akuh, Adekuoroye’s personal coach, who accompanied her to the competition, said she was amazing.

“She has really been wrestling according to my instructions. It’s a good start to the season and its encouraging,’’ he said.

