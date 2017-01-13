Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria may lose $550m Abacha loot to US – PACC

PRESIDENTIAL Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, has raised an alarm on the enormous amount of Nigeria’s asset laundered abroad. The committee called on the press and Nigerians in the Diaspora to join in advocating the return of the asset. The Chairman of PACAC, Itse Sagay, YESTERDAY at a press briefing on asset recovery and asset […]

