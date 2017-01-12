Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria may lose another $550m ‘Abacha loot’ to US – Sagay

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, has revealed that Nigeria risks losing another $550m recovered from the Abacha family to the United States. Sagay made this disclosure during a media parley on asset recovery jointly organised by PACAC and Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on […]

