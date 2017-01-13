Nigeria May Lose Another $550m Abacha’s Loot To US – Sagay
By Tunde Oguntola, The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against
Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, has disclosed that Nigeria risked losing
another $550m recovered from the Abacha family to the government of
United States.
Speaking during a media parley on asset recovery jointly organised by
PACAC and Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on
Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Prof Sagay said the amount
represented a separate tranche from the earlier $480m forfeited to the
US following a court judgment in August 2014.
According to him, “Nigeria presently stands to lose another $550m
recovered from the Abacha family to the US, contrary to the earlier
promise by the US to return same to Nigeria. Out of the Abacha’s loot
for instance, Switzerland seized over $505.5 million between 2004 and
2006. The United Kingdom recovered $2.7million from Alamieyesegha’s
home and other real estate as at 2005 was estimated at over $15
million. On August 6, 2014, US District Judge, John Bates declared
forfeited, the sum of $480 Million from the money recovered from the
Abacha’s family in the US.’’
Prof. Sagay maintained that the stringent conditions for repatriation
being given by the countries in which some of the nation’s stolen
wealth was stashed contradicted the earlier promises made.
He expressed concern at the country’s challenges in the tracing,
seizure, forfeiture and return of Nigeria’s assets laundered outside
the country.
Saga stressed that the challenges were due to stringent conditions and
other uncooperative attitude of the countries in possession of the
stolen funds.
He noted that the President Muhammadu administration has so far
demonstrated unprecedented commitment to the fight against corruption,
adding that the government had shown the determination to prosecute
suspect and recover looted funds stashed within and outside Nigeria.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and
Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa in her address called for the
unconditional return of Nigeria’s looted fund.
Dabiri-Erewa who said asset recovery was different from asset
returning, decried the uncooperative attitude of the countries where
the stolen funds were being stashed.
“America has over $400m that have been officially recovered as stolen
funds from Nigeria. But America is keeping the funds, they are telling
us about technicalities; they are saying we recovered doesn’t mean we
can return.
“We want every Nigerian in Diaspora, friends of Nigeria, to join this
committee in demanding that every Nigeria’s stolen fund recovered in
any part of the world should be returned to Nigeria,” she said.
According to her, the person who steals is just as guilty as the
person who keeps stolen funds.
She stressed the Yoruba proverb which says that ‘’anyone who steals is
a criminal and anyone who keeps stolen funds is also a criminal.’’
“You can’t give us aid of one billion dollars and keep one billion
dollars of funds you have recovered from Nigeria,’’ the SSA to the
President said.
She however added that she remain resolute to embark on an advocacy
that will enjoin Diaspora Nigerians to appeal to these nations to do
everything possible to return what belongs to Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News.
