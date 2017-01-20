‘Nigeria Merchant Navy not illegal’

OFFICIALS of Nigeria Merchant Navy have insisted that the organisation is legal and must not be subjected to the indignation it currently suffers in the hands some government officials. In a statement by the Chief of Nigeria Merchant Navy, Commodore Ichukwu Agaba yesterday in Abuja, condemned “the unlawful arrest and detention of the Nigeria Merchant […]

