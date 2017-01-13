Nigeria mobilises troops against Gambia’s Jammeh

THERE are strong indications that Nigeria, in playing her ‘Big Brother Africa,’ is set to force Gambia’s President, Yahya Jammeh to hand over power to the acclaimed winner of December 1, 2016 Gambia presidential election to opposition candidate, Adama Barrow, if he fails to step down on January 19. Consequently, Nigerian Pilot gathered that the […]

The post Nigeria mobilises troops against Gambia’s Jammeh appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

