Nigeria moves to make festivals attractive to domestic, foreign tourists – TV360
|
TV360
|
Nigeria moves to make festivals attractive to domestic, foreign tourists
TV360
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government is working with the private sector to make major festivals in the country attractive to domestic and foreign tourists and to leapfrog the events to the top cadre of …
Proactive calendar would aid investors' interest in festivals
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG