Nigeria moves up in global aviation rating

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Monday said Nigeria had attained another high level safety rating which placed it among the world leaders in aviation safety. The NCAA made the announcement in a statement by its General Manager, Public Relations, Mr Sam Adurogboye and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. The statement stated that the country climbed to Level three State Safety Programme (SSP) Implementation Process, joining countries like the United States of America, United Kingdom and others in the echelon.

