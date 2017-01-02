Nigeria moves up in global aviation rating
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Monday said Nigeria had attained another high level safety rating which placed it among the world leaders in aviation safety. The NCAA made the announcement in a statement by its General Manager, Public Relations, Mr Sam Adurogboye and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. The statement stated that the country climbed to Level three State Safety Programme (SSP) Implementation Process, joining countries like the United States of America, United Kingdom and others in the echelon.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG