Nigeria Moves To Level 3 In Global Aviation Ranking – Leadership Newspapers

Nigeria Moves To Level 3 In Global Aviation Ranking
Nigeria has attained another high level safety rating which places it amongst the world leaders in aviation safety by climbing to Level 3 State Safety Programme (SSP) Implementation Process. With this feat achieved, Nigeria has, therefore, joined …
