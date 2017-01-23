Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: MTN May Postpone Nigeria Listing to 2018 – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria: MTN May Postpone Nigeria Listing to 2018
AllAfrica.com
Lagos — The MTN Group says it may put off plans to list its Nigerian operation until 2018 as Africa's largest wireless carrier works to resolve a regulatory dispute and awaits an economic recovery in the continent's most populous country. Its chairman
Likely delay in MTN Nigeria listingITWeb Africa
MTN will not list its shares in Nigeria till 2018Techpoint.ng
MTN Nigeria may defer bourse listing until 2018Telecompaper (subscription)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.