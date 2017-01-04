Nigeria Must be in 2018 World Cup – Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has vowed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria would pick a place in the 2018 World Cup in Russia that includes tough oppositions like Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia.

With a clean slate from two matches that have put Nigeria at the pinnacle of the ‘group of death’, the Franco/German handler of the Eagles said yesterday in Lagos that Nigeria’s qualification to Russia was non negotiable.

‘’I am very very optimistic that Nigeria will qualify for the World Cup from our group’’, he said as took questions from journalists at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

After the break from the qualifiers where Nigeria took a commanding lead in the group, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, would come knocking at the Nest of Champions in Uyo in August and Rohr said that not even Jupiter would save them from falling.

Though he admitted that the matches would be tough, Rohr however, dismissed Cameroon when a journalist reminded him that the Cameroonians have sworn to upset Nigeria at home.

‘’We have a better team than Cameroon. That is why we won away in Zambia where Cameroon was beaten. There is also this family spirit in the team that no team can break now. I know that the Cameroonians are good but we are better. We also have the advantage of playing at home. The support is going to be magnificent and I urge all Nigerians to come out and support their team’’, he said.

Also speaking in the same vein, the first Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi said that the year 2017 would be a good year to all Nigerians because of the good coach tinkering of the Super Eagles. ‘’It is indeed going to be a good year for us because we have a coach who shares our views.”



