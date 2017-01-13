Nigeria: N396.5 Billion Multilateral Fund for New Development Bank As FG Applies for CBN’s Licence – AllAfrica.com
Trailblazers Ng
Nigeria: N396.5 Billion Multilateral Fund for New Development Bank As FG Applies for CBN's Licence
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The federal government has formally applied to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for an operational licence to float the proposed Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN). The DBN, initiated in 2014 by the last administration, is being configured as …
