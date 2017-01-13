Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: N396.5 Billion Multilateral Fund for New Development Bank As FG Applies for CBN’s Licence – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Trailblazers Ng

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria: N396.5 Billion Multilateral Fund for New Development Bank As FG Applies for CBN's Licence
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The federal government has formally applied to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for an operational licence to float the proposed Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN). The DBN, initiated in 2014 by the last administration, is being configured as
Development Bank takes off with $1.3bnTrailblazers Ng (blog)
$1.3b Development Bank of Nigeria set to take offGuardian

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.