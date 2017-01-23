Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NIGERIA NEEDS INDUSTRIALISATION TO DEVELOP

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Editorial | 0 comments

In the quest to improve the material wellbeing and welfare of the citizens, various governments in Nigeria have over time embarked upon numerous developmental policies, plans, programmes and projects. Looking back, it is clear that the economy has not actually performed to its fullest potential, particularly in the face of rising population, and enormous resource […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NIGERIA NEEDS INDUSTRIALISATION TO DEVELOP appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.