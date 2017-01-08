Nigeria needs more leaders like Adeboye – Atiku
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to emulate the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye. The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, described Adeboye as a unique example of inspirational leadership, saying Adeboye’s influence cuts across tribe, class, and even religion. This is coming after […]
