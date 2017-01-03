Nigeria oil production receives 61000bpd boost – Vanguard
Nigeria oil production receives 61000bpd boost
LAGOS— San Leon Energy Plc, the AIM-listed company focused on oil and gas development and appraisal in Africa and Europe, said reperforation operations at wells in Oil Mining Lease, OML, 18 onshore Nigeria, increased production to about 61,000 …
