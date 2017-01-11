Nigeria overtakes Angola as Africa’s top oil producer – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria overtakes Angola as Africa's top oil producer

Nigeria overtakes Angola as Africa's top oil producer
Nigeria has finally overtaken Angola to reclaim the position as Africa's top oil producer after the latter had held the position for seven months. Angola had led with 1.7 million barrels produced per day which was above Nigeria's 1.5 million barrels
