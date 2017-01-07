Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Plans To Establish Aviation University

Nigeria plans to establish an aviation university to promote research, development and production of high level manpower. Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika revealed the plan on Saturday after a familiarization tour of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria, Kaduna State. “The aviation university will be different from NCAT; the university …

