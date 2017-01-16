Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s Power Crisis Worsen as Seven Plants Collapse, loses 1899MW – Naija247news

Posted on Jan 16, 2017


Nigeria's Power Crisis Worsen as Seven Plants Collapse, loses 1899MW
The latest industry data on sector reforms and activities have revealed that the collapse of seven power plants across Nigeria has resulted in a total electricity load loss of 1, 899.7 Megawatts. This report indicated that four out of this plants owned
