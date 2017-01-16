Nigeria’s Power Crisis Worsen as Seven Plants Collapse, loses 1899MW – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Nigeria's Power Crisis Worsen as Seven Plants Collapse, loses 1899MW
Naija247news
The latest industry data on sector reforms and activities have revealed that the collapse of seven power plants across Nigeria has resulted in a total electricity load loss of 1, 899.7 Megawatts. This report indicated that four out of this plants owned …
Gas shortage cripples GenCos as power generation drops to 3000
Nigeria loses 1062mw of electricity, grid drops to 3000mw
Nigerians, Welcome To The Era of Darkness! 7 Power Plants Shut Down, 1899MW Lost
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG